MSCI indexes will not ban stocks that deny shareholders a vote

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it would allow companies that give shareholders unequal voting rights to remain its current equity indexes, backing down from an earlier proposal that would have reduced exposure to such companies.

But the company said it would launch a new set of indexes that could give investors a choice to restrict companies based on voting rights next year. A decision to restrict the shares in its flagship indexes would have affected dozens of stocks around the world, including technology heavyweights Facebook Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc, but the proposal raised concern among some investors who want the indexes to mirror the full market. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Tom Brown)