Ivascyn's Pimco Income fund surpasses $100 bln despite fee raise –sources

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Pimco Income Fund (PIMIX), widely seen by investors and analysts as Pacific Investment Management’s new flagship fund, surpassed $100 billion in assets under management this week in spite of increasing management fees set on October 2, two sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The Pimco Income fund, overseen by Dan Ivascyn and Alfred Murata, increased its fees 5 cents per $100 at the beginning of this month for most share classes, bringing expenses for the institutional-class shares to 50 cents per $100. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)