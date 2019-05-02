MOVES-Pimco's head of Emerging Markets portfolio management takes 6-month sabbatical

May 2 (Reuters) - Mike Gomez, managing director and head of the Emerging Markets Portfolio Management team, is taking a six-month sabbatical from PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Co) starting July 1, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.

As part of the transition and to position the Emerging Market team for the future, Pramol Dhawan, who was recently named managing director, will lead the Emerging Markets team, reporting to Andrew Balls, Managing Director and CIO for Global Fixed Income, the spokeswoman said.

Gomez’s co-managers will continue to manage the Emerging Market funds, with Dhawan leading the Emerging Markets local funds and Yacov Arnopolin, Executive Vice President, leading the Emerging Market external funds. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)