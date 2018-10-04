FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 5:07 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Pimco Group CIO Ivascyn says short-maturing Treasuries look more attractive

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn, who helps oversee more than $1.71 trillion, said on Thursday that U.S. Treasuries look more attractive because of higher yields but only in the short end of the curve.

In a telephone interview, Ivascyn said Pacific Investment Management Co is beginning to see value in five-year Treasuries at these levels but not adding exposure as of yet. Ivascyn said Pimco’s highest conviction is to own the front end of the yield curve as deficits could hit longer-end maturities. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Paul Simao)

