Pimco's Ivascyn says firm has built 'above average' cash position

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co, which oversees more than $1.6 trillion of assets, has built up an above-average cash position firmwide and has held S&P put options as geopolitical and military risks mount, Dan Ivascyn, group chief investment officer at Pimco, said on Friday.

President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying what he called U.S. military solutions were “locked and loaded” as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

Ivascyn said Pimco has been taking profits in high-valued corporate credits and built cash balances for when better opportunities arise. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)