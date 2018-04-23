FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 10:26 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Greenlight's Einhorn says shorting shares of Assured Guaranty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - David Einhorn said on Monday that his Greenlight Capital is betting Assured Guaranty’s stock will fall, sending shares of the bond insurer down as much as 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Einhorn, who is known to move stocks by simply opening his mouth, did not disappoint at the Sohn Investment Conference with this year’s presentation. The stock’s fall essentially wiped out its gains to date this year.

Einhorn called Assured Guaranty “a melting ice cube that is paying out the drops while it still can.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

