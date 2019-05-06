Gundlach says buy interest rate volatility on long maturity U.S. Treasuries -Sohn

May 6 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at Doubleline Capital, said on Monday at the Sohn Investment Conference that his best idea for investors is to buy interest rate volatility on long maturity U.S. Treasuries via a put-call straddle on TLT.

Gundlach said U.S. interest rates “cannot maintain the low volatility” they have experienced in the past 8 years and that it is not inconceivable interest-rate volatility could double. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Phil Berlowitz)