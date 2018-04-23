NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Below is a table listing of some of the hedge fund managers who spoke at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York on Monday, in order of appearance, and the investment ideas they presented. INVESTOR FIRM PICK NOTES John Long Pond Bullish on Sees over 60 Khoury Capital D.R. Horton percent upside against healthy housing market backdrop. Transforming into pure-play of manufacturing homes. Li Ran Half Sky Bullish on She says GrubHub Capital GrubHub has a large addressable market, given demand from younger consumers. Stock could rise 60 percent and hit $160 a share. Jeffrey DoubleLine Short on Gundlach said: "If Gundlach Capital Facebook Inc we go to a while five-year chart, it pairing the suggests XOP will trade with a do well and this long on S&P chart is a thing of Oil and Gas absolute beauty.” Chamath Social Bullish on He sees 10x upside Palihapi Capital Box Inc in 10 years due to tiya a strong core product, consistent revenue growth, and a great market fit. Glen Light Kacher Street Capital Scott Sachem Ferguson Head Capital John Pfeffer Pfeffer Capital Larry Glenview Robbins Capital Management Josh Jericho Resnick Capital Asset Management David Greenlight Einhorn Capital (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by Nick Zieminski)