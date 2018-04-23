FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 23, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Below is a table listing of
some of the hedge fund managers who spoke at the Sohn Investment
Conference in New York on Monday, in order of appearance, and
the investment ideas they presented. 
 INVESTOR  FIRM        PICK           NOTES
 John      Long Pond   Bullish on     Sees over 60
 Khoury    Capital     D.R. Horton    percent upside
                                      against healthy
                                      housing market
                                      backdrop.
                                      Transforming into
                                      pure-play of
                                      manufacturing
                                      homes.
 Li Ran    Half Sky    Bullish on     She says GrubHub
           Capital     GrubHub        has a large
                                      addressable market,
                                      given demand from
                                      younger consumers. 
                                      Stock could rise 60
                                      percent and hit
                                      $160 a share.
                                      
 Jeffrey   DoubleLine  Short on       Gundlach said: "If
 Gundlach  Capital     Facebook Inc   we go to a
                              while   five-year chart, it
                       pairing the    suggests XOP will
                       trade with a   do well and this
                       long on S&P    chart is a thing of
                       Oil and Gas    absolute beauty.”
                                      
 Chamath   Social      Bullish on     He sees 10x upside
 Palihapi  Capital     Box Inc        in 10 years due to
 tiya                                 a strong core
                                      product, consistent
                                      revenue growth, and
                                      a great market fit.
 Glen      Light                      
 Kacher    Street                     
           Capital                    
 Scott     Sachem                     
 Ferguson  Head                       
           Capital                    
 John      Pfeffer                    
 Pfeffer   Capital                    
 Larry     Glenview                   
 Robbins   Capital                    
           Management                 
 Josh      Jericho                    
 Resnick   Capital                    
           Asset                      
           Management                 
 David     Greenlight                 
 Einhorn   Capital                    
 
    
 (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.