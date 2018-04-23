Glenview's Robbins says talk of Amazon's entering pharma is overblown

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Glenview Capital Management Chief Executive Larry Robbins said on Monday at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York that he still likes bets he has made before, citing CVS Health, McKesson Corp and Express Scripts Holdings, and said speculation that Amazon.com Inc might be looking to enter the pharmacy business is overblown.

He said Amazon has not hired up in the pharmacy business and does not have the licenses needed to conduct business. Amazon’s entry into pharmacy is “neither imminent, assured, not likely to succeed,” Robbins said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Leslie Adler)