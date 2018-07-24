FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kempen to exclude tobacco investments from its funds by end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Duch asset manager Kempen Capital Management said on Tuesday it planned to exclude all tobacco investments from its funds by the end of 2018.

The company, which runs a number of institutional funds across equities, debt and alternatives, said the exclusion would not apply to investment mandates run on behalf of individual clients, bespoke portfolios or multi-manager funds.

“Sustainable investing is of essential importance to us as engaged shareholders with a long-term focus,” said Lars Dijkstra, Kempen’s chief investment officer in a statement.

“We want to contribute to positive change, and excluding the tobacco industry from our investment funds is an excellent step in the right direction.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan)

