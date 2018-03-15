FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Developer Future Land says won't again propose to take firm private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Future Land Development Holdings Ltd will not re-propose to take the company private after shareholders rejected a similar plan last year, a senior executive told a results briefing on Thursday.

“We were extremely unhappy with our share price (last year), now we are still not quite happy,” said executive director Kenny Chan.

“But privatisation needs shareholders approval. We did a share placement in Hong Kong, so keeping platform in both Hong Kong and China is also good,” Chan added.

Last October, Future Land said shareholders had rejected a plan to take the company private.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

