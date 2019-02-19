Future Plc sees first-half performance to beat estimates

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Future Plc forecast performance in the first half of the year to be “significantly” ahead of expectations on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its online and digital advertising services.

The specialist media services firm also expects full year results to be “significantly” better than consensus, boosted by the first half, but cautioned that there could be larger macro-economic uncertainties at play in the latter half of the year. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)