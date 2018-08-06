FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 1:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

No slowdown for FX markets in July - Thomson Reuters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Currency trading on Thomson Reuters platforms rose in July compared to last year as increased volatility across financial markets led to greater trading.

Average daily turnover on its platforms rose three percent to $398 billion in July compared to the same month last year. Thomson Reuters’ volumes hit a record $463 billion in February.

This total reflects trading volumes on Thomson Reuters Matching and FXall in all transaction types, including spot, forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards.

On a year-on-year basis, spot turnover for July also registered a seven percent increase to $94 billion.

On a monthly basis, turnover has declined due to seasonality effects as July and August tend to be low months.

Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.

Turnover in the world’s biggest foreign exchange trading center, London, surged to a record in April as trading currency swaps and the British pound picked up, a semi-annual survey by the Bank of England showed last month. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tom Finn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
