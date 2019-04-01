UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse interested in FX trading platform FXall -Handelsblatt

(Adds Deutsche Boerse, FXall ownership)

BERLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is interested in buying foreign exchange trading platform FXall, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Monday.

“If FXall were put on the market we would of course look at it,” Deutsche Boerse’s Global Head of FX, Carlo Koelzer, was quoted as saying.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

FXall is part of former Thomson Reuters unit Refinitiv, now 55 percent owned by private equity firm Blackstone.