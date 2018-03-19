FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 19, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BOJ Kuroda: G20 likely to agree on importance of free trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the G20 finance leaders will likely reaffirm their shared understanding on the importance of free trade.

“There is a solid understanding among the global community that free trade is important,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for the G20 finance leaders’ meeting that kicked off on Monday.

“I don’t think protectionism will spread globally,” he added.

Worries about the potential for a U.S.-China trade war and frustration over U.S. President Donald Trump’s import tariffs threatened to dominate the meeting, which is also set to debate cryptocurrencies and the global economic outlook. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.