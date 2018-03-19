BOJ Kuroda: G20 likely to agree on importance of free trade

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the G20 finance leaders will likely reaffirm their shared understanding on the importance of free trade.

“There is a solid understanding among the global community that free trade is important,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for the G20 finance leaders’ meeting that kicked off on Monday.

“I don’t think protectionism will spread globally,” he added.

Worries about the potential for a U.S.-China trade war and frustration over U.S. President Donald Trump’s import tariffs threatened to dominate the meeting, which is also set to debate cryptocurrencies and the global economic outlook. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Andrea Ricci)