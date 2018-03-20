FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Mnuchin says U.S. won't start a trade war -Brazil's Meirelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listened to Brazil’s qualms about planned steel tariffs and would relay them to the U.S. Commerce Department.

Meirelles, speaking at a news conference, said he told Mnuchin the tariffs would be “counterproductive” because they would hurt U.S. companies that import Brazilian semi-finished steel products and Brazil will seek an exception. “Mnuchin said the U.S. does not plan to “declare a trade war,’” Meirelles said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Leslie Adler Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
