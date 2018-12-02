Xi, Trump agree to tariff ceasefire - Chinese diplomat

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to halt the imposition of additional trade tariffs and further open their countries’ markets to one another, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Saturday.

“The two leaders reached consensus to stop imposing new tariffs,” Wang said, describing the discussion over trade as “positive and constructive”.

Xi and Trump met on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 leaders in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Michael Martina; wrting by John Ruwitch; editing by Darren Schuettler)