Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 22, 2018

G20 ministers call for greater dialogue on trade tensions - communique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s largest economies said heightened trade and geopolitical tensions pose an increased risk to global growth and called for greater dialogue, according to the final communique from a G20 meeting in Argentina.

“Global growth remains robust and unemployment is at a decade low. However, growth has become less synchronised recently, and downside risks over the sort and medium term have increased,” said communique, which matched the language of an earlier draft published by Reuters.

Reporting by Daniel Flynn, David Lawder and Luc Cohen

