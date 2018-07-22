G20 ministers call for greater dialogue on trade tensions - communique

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s largest economies said heightened trade and geopolitical tensions pose an increased risk to global growth and called for greater dialogue, according to the final communique from a G20 meeting in Argentina.

“Global growth remains robust and unemployment is at a decade low. However, growth has become less synchronised recently, and downside risks over the sort and medium term have increased,” said communique, which matched the language of an earlier draft published by Reuters.