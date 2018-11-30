Russian energy minister Novak meets Saudi counterpart

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih in Buenos Aires on Friday, the Russian minister’s Twitter account said without giving details.

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers will hold a ministerial meeting Dec. 6-7, and Reuters reported this week that Russia is becoming increasingly convinced it needs to reduce oil output in tandem with OPEC but is still bargaining with the producer group’s leader, Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)