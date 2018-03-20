FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 3:54 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Global trade war biggest concern at G20 meeting - German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Concerns about a global trade war dominated this week’s meeting of finance ministers from the G20 largest industrialised nations in Argentina, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters traveling home with him.

Scholz said a large majority of participants expressed concerns about a further escalation in the wake of planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, and underscored the importance of continuing to warn against “protectionist tendencies.”

“It was a success that there were discussions about it,” Scholz said, citing talks with the United States. “That at least marks some progress.” (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Andrea Shalal Editing by Paul Carrel)

