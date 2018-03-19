FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated a day ago

Brazil's central bank head urges G20 to avoid U.S. protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Central Bank governor Ilan Goldfajn on Monday urged the G20 major economies to work to keep global trade flows open and try to avoid the potential import tariffs planned by the United States.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of financial authorities in Buenos Aires, Goldfajn said Brazil welcomes the normalization of U.S. monetary policy as long as it does not reduce capital flows to emerging economies. “Everything indicates this process will be smooth,” he said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Paul Simao)

