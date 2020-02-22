IMF's Georgieva welcomes Argentina's commitment to keep working on debt issue

RIYADH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Kristina Georgieva on Saturday said she had a “very fruitful exchange of views” with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman about putting the Latin American country on a path to more sustainable and inclusive growth.

After meeting with Guzman on the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Georgieva said the Argentine government planned to remain engaged with the International Monetary Fund to “secure a sustainable and orderly resolution of Argentina’s debt situation.”

“I welcomed the Argentine authorities’ commitment to continue to deepen our engagement including through an Article IV Consultation and steps toward a Fund-supported program in the future. The modalities of these next steps will continue to be discussed,” she said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Frances Kerry)