Japan says it told G20 recent market rout doesn't reflect fundamentals

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan told its G20 counterparts that recent market volatility did not reflect global economic fundamentals at the group’s finance leaders’ meeting on Monday, the country’s vice finance minister Minoru Kihara said.

He also said many Group of 20 finance leaders voiced concern over “inward-looking” policies such as protectionism.

“It’s unthinkable for such voices to not be reflected in tomorrow’s G20 communique,” Minoru told reporters after attending the first day of the two-day meeting.

Kihara attended the G20 meeting on behalf of Finance Minister Taro Aso, who stayed in Japan to address parliament over a suspected cronyism scandal. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)