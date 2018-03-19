Protectionism could harm G20 growth, must be avoided -EU

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Global growth is facing the risk of inward looking policies and protectionism which much be avoided, European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of world financial leaders that discussed trade.

Moscovici said finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s 20 biggest economies, the G20, discussed trade on Monday afternoon in a “polite” way in the context of the global economic outlook amid concern that U.S. plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports could trigger a global trade war. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Sandra Maler)