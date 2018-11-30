Macron tells Saudi prince international experts needed in Khashoggi probes - Elysee

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Europeans will insist on international experts being part of the investigations into a Saudi journalist’s murder, an Elysee official said on Friday.

In a 5-min exchange on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Macron conveyed “very firm” messages to the prince over the murder of Khashoggi and on the need to find a political solution for the situation in Yemen, the official added. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish)