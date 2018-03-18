FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
March 18, 2018 / 2:17 PM / a day ago

Argentina, Germany want to keep pledge for free trade at G20 summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany and Argentina want to uphold a pledge to keep international trade free at a summit of the world’s largest economies in Buenos Aires this week, the countries’ finance ministers said on Sunday.

“We aim to reach an agreement in terms of maintaining the wording of the Hamburg communique (about) sustaining the benefits of free trade,” Argentina’s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne, the host of the G20 summit, said.

His words were echoed by Germany’s finance minister Olaf Scholz, who was speaking alongside him at a press conference. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.