Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday “something could very well come out” of his meeting on trade with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, a Voice of America reporter said on Twitter.

Trump, who is set to meet with Xi over dinner on Saturday, made the comment in an interview with VOA, the reporter said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)