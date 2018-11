BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there were some good signs on talks with China ahead of his meeting with Xi Jinping on Saturday.

“We’re working very hard. If we could make a deal that would be good. I think they want to. I think we’d like to. We’ll see,” he said, adding his staff was preparing for the Saturday night dinner. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)