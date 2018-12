BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry on Monday welcomed a deal between the United States and China to halt additional tariffs and hold fresh talks to try to reach an agreement within 90 days.

A spokesman for the Economy Ministry said any action that did not result in an escalation of tensions was good.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached the truce at the G20 meeting on Saturday. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)