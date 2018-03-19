Countries propose IMF set up fund for Venezuelan refugees -Meirelles

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Countries concerned with the crisis in Venezuela will propose that the International Monetary Fund set up a pool of resources to assist the tens of thousands of Venezuelan refugees that have fled, Brazil Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance ministers on Venezuela on the sidelines of a G20 summit, he said the fund would be for use outside Venezuela and not by President Nicolas Maduro’s “regime.” Brazil is demanding Venezuela repay a $1.3 billion debt, unlike Russia and China that want a moratorium that would suspend Venezuelan payments, Meirelles said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrea Ricci)