March 19, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Countries propose IMF set up fund for Venezuelan refugees -Meirelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Countries concerned with the crisis in Venezuela will propose that the International Monetary Fund set up a pool of resources to assist the tens of thousands of Venezuelan refugees that have fled, Brazil Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance ministers on Venezuela on the sidelines of a G20 summit, he said the fund would be for use outside Venezuela and not by President Nicolas Maduro’s “regime.” Brazil is demanding Venezuela repay a $1.3 billion debt, unlike Russia and China that want a moratorium that would suspend Venezuelan payments, Meirelles said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

