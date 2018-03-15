U.S. to seek "like-minded" G20 countries to counter China-Treasury official

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will seek to work with “like-minded” countries at the Group of 20 finance leaders meeting early next week in Argentina to find ways to counter China’s state subsidies and other economic policies, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

The official told reporters on a background briefing call that he does not expect President Donald Trump’s recently announced global steel and aluminum tariffs to interfere with efforts to deal with what he called China’s “move away from market liberalization.” (Reporting by David Lawder)