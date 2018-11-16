BPCE added to global list of systemic banks, RBS, Nordea dropped

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland and Nordea have been dropped from a global list of banks that must hold extra capital due to their size, while French group BPCE has been added, the Financial Stability Board said on Friday.

The FSB started publishing its list of so-called systemically important banks in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Inclusion on the list means having to comply with tougher capital requirements to shield taxpayers from any potential bailout. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)