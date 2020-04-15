Saudi c.bank says there could be more G20 action on swap lines

RIYADH, April 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said on Wednesday G20 nations had worked on setting up currency swap lines and repo facilities to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and they could take further action on bilateral swap lines.

“At the same time we will be looking to see more actions as the crisis unfolds, it will be bilateral swap lines,” Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said at a news conference. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by Gareth Jones)