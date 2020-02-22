IMF's Georgieva says coronavirus to shave 0.1 percentage points from global growth

RIYADH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak will likely lower China’s economic growth this year to 5.6%, down 0.4 percentage points from its January outlook, and shave 0.1 percentage points from global growth, the IMF said on Saturday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva presented the outlook to central bankers and finance ministers from the world’s 20 largest economies at a meeting in Riyadh but said the IMF was also looking at more dire scenarios if the outbreak lasts longer and spreads more globally.