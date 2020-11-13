Japan finmin: G20 finance heads endorse common framework for developing world debt

FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Financial leaders of the Group of 20 major economies on Friday endorsed a “Common Framework” for treating debt of developing countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Agreed in principle by G20 officials last month and endorsed by the Paris Club of official creditors, the common framework followed their agreement last month to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to mid-2021.