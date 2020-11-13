World Bank's Reinhart urges G20 restructuring legislation, transparency

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Governments from the group of 20 countries could adopt legislation to facilitate “more expedient and balanced” debt restructuring process, the World Bank’s chief economist Carmen Reinhart said on Friday.
Reinhart urged all G20 countries to require public creditor institutions to disclose debt contracts, freeze agreements, and make refinancing agreements public.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Rodrigo Campos
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.