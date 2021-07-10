Germany's Scholz sees final tax reform deal by October

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he expected a final deal on taxing multinationals to be reached by October, after finance ministers from the G20 club of large economies backed a plan to stop companies shifting profits to tax havens.

“I’m sure we will get final agreement on tax reform by October,” Scholz told reporters at the G20 gathering in Venice. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing Douglas Busvine; Editing by Toby Chopra)