All G20 members on board with tax deal - Germany's Scholz

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) attends a television debate in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang/Pool

VENICE (Reuters) - The G20 has made big progress on reforming business tax, with every member of the club of large economies backing a deal to stop multinationals shifting profits to low-tax havens, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

“Today, we see that all the countries that are coming together here will support this international process in finding a way to a minimum taxation,” Scholz told reporters at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Venice.

Asked about plans for a European Union digital levy, Scholz said a global solution is what was needed.