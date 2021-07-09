G20 to say economic support must be in line with stable price targets

VENICE, July 9 (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers are set to say that economic support measures must be in line with central banks’ commitments to keep inflation stable, according to the latest version of their statement from a meeting in Venice on Friday.

“We will continue to sustain the recovery, avoiding any premature withdrawal of support measures, while remaining consistent with central bank mandates -- including on price stability,” their statement said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Leigh Thomas Editing by Gareth Jones)