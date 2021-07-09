G20 to push for more vaccine sharing, but no firm commitment

VENICE, July 9 (Reuters) - Finance ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies are set to urge faster distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests across the world, but are not making new firm commitments, according to the latest version of a joint communique.

The document, seen by Reuters, is set to be released on Saturday without changes at the end of a two-day G20 meeting which is under way in Venice, two officials familiar with the talks said.

Ministers remain determined to bring the pandemic under control “everywhere as soon as possible”, the document says. But it does not make any new firm commitment on donations of vaccines and financial support to COVAX, a programme co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the GAVI alliance for the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, tests and medical tools. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey)