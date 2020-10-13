G20 to discuss measures to support rapid, sustainable global economic recovery: SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - G20 finance ministers‮ ‬and central bank governors will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday under the Saudi presidency to discuss how to support rapid, sustainable global economic recovery, Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Tuesday.

The meeting will also discuss updates to the G20 action plan for supporting the global economy during the coronavirus pandemic, and the progress made in the G20 initiative to suspend debt service payments and the proposal to extend it to 2021.