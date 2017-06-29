Merkel vows to put climate change at the centre of G20 talks

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Addressing the challenge of climate change will be one of the central tasks of the upcoming G20 summit of the world's largest economies in Hamburg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers on Thursday.

In a speech to the German parliament, Merkel said she expected discussions on the matter to be difficult in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate pact, adding that, as host, she would lead the talks with the aim of furthering the pact's goals.

"We cannot expect easy discussions on climate change at the G20 summit," she said. "Our differences with the U.S. are clear." (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrea Shalal)