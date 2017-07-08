FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Putin says Russia has competitive edge over U.S. for gas sales to Europe
July 8, 2017 / 2:59 PM / a month ago

RPT-Putin says Russia has competitive edge over U.S. for gas sales to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to earlier news alerts, no changes to text)

HAMBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian gas has a competitive advantage over liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to Europe due to lower production and transportation costs, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday.

However, he also welcomed U.S. efforts to export its LNG to Europe, where Russia accounts for a third of gas supplies, saying this created a "healthy rivalry". (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

