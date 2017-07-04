FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2017 / 9:19 AM / a month ago

Germany expects 8,000 violent protesters at G20 summit in Hamburg

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - German security forces expect some 8,000 violent protesters to converge on the northern city of Hamburg this week where Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders of the G20 leading economies, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday.

Some 20,000 police officers will secure the July 7-8 event in Germany's second-largest city where anti-capitalist protesters are expected to riot. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

