April 17, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek debt on agenda for Washington meetings - German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and European finance ministers will discuss measures to lighten Greece’s debt burden on the sidelines of meetings in Washington later this week, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

“On Friday, there will be a meeting of the so-called Washington group to discuss questions such as how to proceed with Greece,” the government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s 20 biggest economies are scheduled to meet in Washington later this week, with the state of the global economy and risks to growth being at the top of the agenda. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)

