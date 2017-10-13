ECB bond holdings "very important" for stimulus -Constancio

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s holdings of more than 2 trillion euros worth of bonds bought through its quantitative easing program are “very important” in providing economic stimulus, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

He also noted market turmoil fears tied to the Federal Reserve’s decision to stop buying bonds and mortgage-backed securities had not materialized, and that the central bank’s balance sheet continued to provide support for the U.S. economy.

The ECB is now debating whether to curb its stimulus, with some policymakers arguing that the bond purchases are becoming increasingly irrelevant and that the real support is through the central bank’s holdings. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Paul Simao)