Japan's Aso says G20 clarified, not changed, its stance on FX

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said there was no change to the Group of 20 (G20) finance leaders’ stance on currency rates, despite some modifications to the language in their communique.

“We clarified in written form the G20 nations’ thinking on currency rates. It’s a clarification, not a change, in our stance,” Aso told reporters on Wednesday.

Aso was speaking after attending a virtual meeting of leaders from the G20 major economies, held on the sidelines of IMF/World Bank spring meetings. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Alexander Smith)