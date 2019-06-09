BOJ Kuroda: G20 reaffirms commitment to use all tools to fight risks

FUKUOKA, Japan, June 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Sunday the Group of 20 finance leaders reaffirmed their commitment to use all policy tools if risks to their economies materialise.

But there was no discussion on what specific measures the G20 countries should take, as that would depend on economic conditions of each member, Kuroda told a news conference after a meeting of the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors in Fukuoka, southern Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)