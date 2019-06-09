Bundesbank's Weidmann: U.S.-China row may reduce world trade by 1%

FUKUOKA, Japan, June 9 (Reuters) - A trade dispute between the United States and China could reduce global trade by 1% in the medium term, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Sunday.

“The world economy is suffering a lot from the uncertainty,” Weidmann said after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, adding Germany’s economy may shrink slightly in the second quarter but no stimulus was needed. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Dale Hudson)